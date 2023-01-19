Wranglers roll lucky 7s on the way to OT win against Abbotsford
It was lucky sevens for the Wranglers Wednesday night in Abbotsford, as they topped the Canucks 3-2 in overtime.
The game winner came on a goal by Matthew Phillips seven seconds into overtime. It was Phillips' 22nd goal of the season, tops in the AHL.
It was also his seventh game-winning goal of the 2022-23 season.
Other goals came from captain Brett Sutter on a shorthanded goal and Colton Poolman.
The fact that the Wranglers got to overtime at all was probably due to the fact that they were seven-for-seven killing penalties to go along with Sutters' shorthanded tally.
Dustin Wolf made several game-saving stops for the Wranglers, earning the win between the pipes.
�� Dustin Wolf. Game saver. pic.twitter.com/uCkwXmv0u1— Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 19, 2023
Vasily Podkolzin and Arshdeep Bains scored for Abbotsford.
The game was the first of an Abbotsford trilogy for the Wranglers this week. The two teams meet again Friday night, and complete their three-game series Saturday.
