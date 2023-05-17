Wranglers season on the line in the desert

Wednesday night is do-or-die time for the Calgary Wranglers.

The team is in the California desert, preparing for the fourth game of their best-of-five series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Palm Springs.

The Firebirds took a 2-1 series lead with a 3-2 win in triple overtime Monday night.

Calgarian Ryker Evans scored the game-winner for Coachella Valley.

The Wranglers had plenty of chances against the Firebirds Monday, but after jumping out to a 2-0 lead, they couldn't get a single puck past Firebirds goaltender Joey Daccord, who they pelted with 61 shots on goal.

As a result, the Wranglers now need wins tonight and in a deciding fifth game Friday if they want to move on.

Puck drop tonight is 8 p.m.

With files from Glenn Campbell