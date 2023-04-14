Wranglers shut out by Abbotsford as Wolf makes NHL debut

The Abbotsford Canucks did something no other AHL team has been able to do to the Calgary Wranglers Wednesday night: keep them off the scoreboard.

The Canucks beat the Wranglers 2-0 on a night when their regular goalie, Dustin Wolf, was busy elsewhere, making his NHL debut in goal for the Calgary Flames.

The Flames won 3-1, giving Wolf his first NHL victory.

A ‘W’ for �� ! #FirstNHLwin https://t.co/IF7qsECZ37

In Abbotsford, the Wranglers suffered their first regulation loss in their last 15 games.

Matthew Phillips had a nine-game scoring streak snapped.

Oscar Dansk stopped 37 shots for the Wranglers in goal, while Arturs Silovs stopped 17 for Abbotsford.

Jack Rathbone and Danila Klimovich scored for Abbotsford.

The Wranglers wrap up their regular season with two more games against the Canucks, starting Friday night.