Wranglers swept away by San Diego Gulls 7-4, losing second of back-to-back games

The Wranglers dropped their second game in a row to the San Diego Gulls Saturday at the Saddledome.

The win gave the Gulls a weekend sweep of the Wranglers, after defeating them 5-0 Friday night.

Glenn Gawdin, Chase De Leo, Andrew Agozzino twice, Olen Zellweger, Judd Caufield and Nikita Nesterenko scored for the Gulls.

Ilya Nikolaev, Jonathan Aspirto, Matthew Wedman and Matt Coronato tallied for the Wranglers.

It was Wedman's first game as a Wrangler.

“It was cool, it was close to home, so it was nice to see my friends and family and play in front of them.”



Matthew Wedman spoke postgame about scoring a goal in his Wranglers’ debut. pic.twitter.com/a6HoBMGeqO

Tomas Suchanek picked up the win in goal for the Gulls.

Next up for the Wranglers are back-to-back games against the Manitoba Moose Tuesday and Wednesday at the Saddledome.