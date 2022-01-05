WRDSB accepting submissions to rename former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School

Submissions are now open for anyone who wants to suggest a name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) posted a blog on Wednesday, saying it's inviting community members to submit a new name, along with why they chose the name and how it honours reconciliation.

The renaming process began in June of last year, when "it was determined that the current name of the school did not align with the Board’s commitment to Indigenous rights, human rights, anti-oppression, anti-racism, anti-discrimination and equitable and inclusive education."

The WRDSB said it will no longer name schools and faculties after individuals or families. Instead, the buildings will be "given a name that is meaningful, reflects local historic events and/or places and distinguishing characteristics of the area."

Officials said they’ll only consider "submissions that adhere to the WRDSB’s commitment to Indigenous sovereignty, equity and human rights will be considered."

Residents can submit names until Jan. 31.