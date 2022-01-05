WRDSB approve teachers to wear their own N95 masks
Masks and filtration units were on the agenda for the first Waterloo Region District School Board trustees meeting since the shift to virtual learning was announced.
The Tuesday night meeting focused on the eventual return to the classroom and how to do so safely.
Trustees approved a motion to allow staff at the region's public schools the option of wearing their own N95 masks instead of the three-ply masks that are currently approved. It comes as the board waits for the province's stock of N95 masks and other PPE to arrive.
"I strongly believe that staff should be permitted to wear our own higher Health Canada-approved PPE in order to protect ourselves and our students, many of who are not fully vaccinated and some of whom cannot safely wear a mask," said Kimiko Shibata, a parent and WRDSB educator.
The motion also requested that a letter be written to the province asking for N95 masks to be made available for students too.
Trustees heard that an additional 70 filtration units will be distributed to schools within the board come mid-January.
