WRDSB chair defends suspension of trustee

The chair of Waterloo Region's public school board is defending the process that led to the suspension of a trustee from board meetings.

Scott Piatkowski read a prepared statement to fellow trustees at a Monday meeting about the investigation that led to the suspension and censure of trustee Mike Ramsay.

Piatkowski did not share any details about the complaint that set the process in motion.

"Throughout the process the board of trustees has worked diligently to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Trustee Code of Conduct 218.3 of the Education Act and the best interest of the public," the chair said.

Earlier in the month, trustees voted to suspend Ramsay from board meetings until the end of September after an integrity commissioner investigated an unspecified complaint. Ramsay was found to have violated the board's Trustee Code of Conduct.

The board has never shared any details about the complaint.

"The Trustee Code of Conduct complaint did not pertain to any pending issues or notices of motion, or did it result from any differences of opinion," said Piatkowski.

Ramsay has said he believed the complaint related to some of his social media posts and he felt the details should be made public.

Piatkowski also told trustees that he was not taking any further questions on the issue.