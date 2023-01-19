WRDSB closes school due to gas leak
A school in Kitchener has been closed for the day due to a gas leak, according to Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).
On Thursday, the school board said the gas leak was at John Darling Public School.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have relocated students and staff to Westheights Public School,” WRDSB said in a news release.
The school will remain closed for the day, along with the after-school program located at John Darling Public School.
Parents and caregivers are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible from Westheights Public School.
A spokesperson from WRDSB said in an email to CTV just after 3 p.m. the board has been notified the situation has been resolved.
Facility services, contractors and the fire department worked to address the issue, the board said.
