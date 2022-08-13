WRDSB confirms employee information dating back to 1970 accessed during cyber incident

Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed employee information dating back to 1970, including social insurance numbers, was accessed during a cyber breach last month.

In a statement posted to the Waterloo Region District School Board’s (WRDSB) website on Friday, the board indicated the "attackers accessed a restricted network drivethat contained sensitive personal information related to payroll and benefits administration."

Included in the drive was names, birthdates, banking information, and social insurance numbersof all current and past employees dating back to 1970.

Payroll history of employees dating back to 2012 was also accessed.

An email sent to WRDSB students and families confirmed that “certain” information was also accessed, but did not explain what type of information it was.

The board said it is still investigating "the full scope of the impact on student information" and will provide an update once more is known.

"We have recovered the data, and we have received assurance that any data taken as part of the cyber intrusion has been deleted," the board said in a post.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario has been notified of the incident.

Back on July 20, an internal memo sent to WRDSB staff revealed that data had been stolen.

The board confirmed that it was the target of a criminal group and that a number of additional measures are being taken going forward to strengthen their system.

It was later learned that some staff were unable to access their EI due to the breach.