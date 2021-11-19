WRDSB director posts statement regarding incident involving racialized children

The director of education for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has broken his silence on allegations a teacher is facing involving racialized children.

In the two and a half minute video posted by jeewan chanicka on his Twitter account Thursday evening, no specific incident was referenced, but he says he's been having a tough time finding the right words to try and comfort the families.

Earlier this month, Waterloo regional police announced a woman had been charged with two counts of assault following an investigation into allegations of a teacher at Alpine Public School in Kitchener using tape on two students in class as a form of discipline.

The school board has previously declined an interview with CTV News several times in relation to the matter.

In the Thursday evening video, chanicka says certain legal processes have held the board back from being able to comment or give the community the answers they want.

"I know this does not respond to your fear, anger, pain. Pain that has been built on generations of experiences," said chanicka in the video.

A meeting was held earlier this week between the school board and the Coalition of Muslim Women of KW regarding the concerns at Alpine Public School.

The coalition says they've heard from many concerned parents about the situation and how it's being handled.

The executive director for the coalition says the message from the board should've come sooner.

"I would say it's a good first step. But it's a step that should've been taken a month ago. If not a month ago, three weeks ago," said Fauzia Mazhar. "Not when the anxieties are already reaching a point where words of comfort are not words of comfort, they feel like sort of a shield for not answering questions."

The coalition is urging the school board to reach out and engage with racialized groups in the community who may be affected by the incident at Alpine Public School to find out what supports may be needed.

Director jeewan chanicka speaks to the @WRDSB community regarding the serious allegations our school board has been made aware of that impact racialized children.



"What could I possibly say that would give you comfort? We promise to keep listening. We promise to do better." pic.twitter.com/pxJcQaaFg7