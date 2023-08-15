WRDSB drops code of conduct investigation against trustee
The Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) has discontinued an investigation into possible violations of its code of conduct by one of its trustees.
The board’s integrity commissioner found the alleged violations happened outside the code’s time-limited window because they happened more than six months prior to the complaint being made, board of trustees chair Joanne Weston said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
The board has said the code of conduct prevents it from releasing the name of the person involved. But in a social media post last month, trustee Mike Ramsay identified himself as the subject of the complaint.
“This complaint is about something I supposedly said in meetings and on a radio show years ago,” Ramsay said in post on July 31.
Ramsay was temporarily suspended from the board last year for a separate code of conduct violation he is now challenging in court.
“Frankly the annual ritual of pot shots and Game of Thrones intrigue gets boring,” Ramsay said in part in a statement released Tuesday. “These meritless accusations also forced me to incur additional legal costs and they are just more examples of the continuous harassment I have faced over the last two terms for simply voicing my opinion.”
