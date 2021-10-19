WRDSB insists they're not cancelling Halloween, cite 'mixed messaging' as issue

As a petition circulates to try to change their stance, Waterloo Region’s public school board is insisting they’re not cancelling Halloween.

During a Monday night trustees meeting, the director of education for Waterloo Region District School Board addressed what he called “mixed messaging” regarding their approach to how they’re handling the holiday.

Last week, a board official told CTV News that schools had been advised to avoid decorations, costume days, handing out treats, and other Halloween traditions because of public health recommendations as well as equity and poverty considerations.

“This is not different from what we said last year,” a statement from the official reads in part.

The statement also provided public health tips for those who do choose to dress up.

“We’re not planning to withdraw, we have clarified what we mean, and now I’m also on record saying there are no plans to cancel Halloween,” said jeewan chanicka, the Director of Education for WRDSB.

chanicka adds that many families do not send their children to school on Halloween because it is not in line with their beliefs.

“We also recognize for some students it can be quite a harmful day on more than one level, and often times those families are scared to say how they’re feeling,” he said. “Some families that we know are making choices to go without food so that they can purchase a costume for their child.”

A petition started last week, asking that WRDSB reverse its cancellation of Halloween celebrations, has garnered over 3,300 signatures as of Tuesday morning.