iHeartRadio

WRDSB names new associate director of education

image.png

The public school board for Waterloo Region has made a new addition to its senior leadership team.

Waterloo Region District School Board has named Scott Miller the new associate director of education.

Miller has been a superintendent since 2015 and on the board since 1995 in a variety of roles.

The board says he's also had responsibilities in the areas of special education and mental health.

12