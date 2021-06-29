WRDSB names new director of education

The Waterloo Region District School Board has appointed jeewan chanicka as the new director of education.

Over the past 20 years, chanicka has held a number of teaching and leadership positions within York Region and Toronto school boards, as well as the Ontario Ministry of Education.

He is known for his work in social justice advocacy, anti-racism and innovation. In 2019, he developed a blueprint for a growing district of schools in the Middle East.

John Bryant is the current director of education, but is retiring, and trustees began looking for his replacement in mid-April.

chanicka will take on the role starting Aug. 3.

Editor's note: chanicka doesn't use capital letters in his name intentionally.

���� thank you for asking. Actually, I stopped using capital letters on my name many years ago intentionally. I really appreciate that the board upheld the ways I identify myself without my even having to ask.

