WRDSB preparing for possible move to remote learning in new year

Officials with the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) say they’re proactively preparing to move to online learning in 2022.

An update on the WRDSB's website said they have not received direction at this time from the Ministry of Education about moving to distance learning after the winter break. However, officials said they want to "have prepared schools to ensure a smooth transition."

"We ask that families remind their children to bring home their personal belongings," the update from the school board said. "It is also a great time to clean backpacks, lunch bags or any other items that students regularly make use of at school."

The WRDSB will send elementary students home with devices if they need them.

Winter break is scheduled to run from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2.