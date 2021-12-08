WRDSB teacher charged with assaulting two children in court Wednesday
The case of an elementary school teacher charged with two counts of assault involving incidents with two students was in court Wednesday morning.
The Alpine Public School teacher was not present during the virtual court hearing.
The 52-year-old Waterloo woman was charged last month with two counts of assault after allegations that she had “taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom,” according to a previous news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
The allegations surfaced in late October.
Parents of both children have previously spoken with CTV News.
“I want the school, I want the school board and I want Doug Ford to take action on it,” said one of the fathers in an interviewlast month. “I want my MPP to take action on it. I want everyone to take notice of it. Make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone. It could be your kid.”
CTV News has not identified the families to protect the children involved.
Paralegal Kristen Netta spoke on behalf of the teacher’s lawyer and requested the case be put over to a later date.
The accused teacher is scheduled to return to court on January 12, 2022.
