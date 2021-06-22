WRDSB to end school resource officer program

The Waterloo Region District School Board will end its school resource officer (SRO) program.

The program was put on pause last year amid calls for police reform. It was being reviewed over concerns of its impact on Black, Indigenous and racialized students.

At a meeting on Monday evening, board trustees agreed with a consultant’s report that recommended putting an end to police officers in schools.

Some trustees wanted to delay the decision for more consultation, but in the end all seven recommendations from the committee were approved.

Among the recommendations: to end the SRO program immediately, issue an apology to racialized students, and reallocate money to community-based services for youth.

“None of that matters if there are students who are feeling harmed and when it comes to student safety, I really appreciate what trustee Meissner mentioned, there is no middle ground here. There is no figuring out something else or compromising, because middle ground is at the expense of our students who feel unsafe,” said WRDSB trustee Carol Millar during the virtual meeting.

While the recommendations were ultimately approved, some trustees did not want to make the decision at the meeting.

A motion was brought forward to defer until April 2022 to give students who haven’t been in school for much of the past year more opportunities to voice their concerns.

“Although the program has been on pause for a year, students have largely not experienced school without an SRO because of the pandemic. So, we have to see what's going to happen when we return to school this year,” said WRDSB trustee Kathi Smith.

The school board is now being asked to develop a clear procedure limiting the role of police in schools other than incident response.

As for the Waterloo Region Catholic District School Board, it is still reviewing the resource officer program which is on pause.