WRDSB trustee candidate passes away
A candidate running in the upcoming municipal election has suddenly passed away, according to a news release from Woolwich Township.
On Wednesday, Woolwich Township said Waterloo Region District School Board Trustee candidate Mark Fraser passed away suddenly.
“Both Woolwich and Wellesley will be removing Mr. Fraser’s name from internet and telephone ballots. Only Woolwich is providing paper ballots and will be removing Mr. Fraser’s name from paper ballots as well. Public notices of Mr. Fraser’s passing will be posted at all in-person voting sites,” an update from the township said.
As there are multiple candidates for the position, there will still be an election held on Oct. 24.
The passing of Fraser leaves four candidates in the running.
