WRDSB trustee for Waterloo-Wilmot resigns amid health concerns
A Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustee is resigning from her seat after citing health concerns.
In a news release, the board said Marie Snyder submitted a letter on May 1 requesting to resign from the board. Trustees accepted her resignation on Monday night.
“It has been an honour to represent Waterloo-Wilmot. I wish the trustees and staff the best in their continued work to improve the educational experiences for the next generation,” said Snyder.
The board will discuss filling the vacancy at a future meeting in accordance with the bylaws.
“I want to thank Trustee Snyder for her lifelong commitment to education and her service to the WRDSB. I wish her well,” Chairperson Joanne Weston said.
Snyder was elected to the trustee position in the municipal election held in October 2022.
