WRDSB trustee releases court documents connected to temporary suspension

A Waterloo Region District School Board trustee is sharing details of a complaint that led to his temporary suspension from board meetings.

Mike Ramsay, who is running for re-election, has released documents filed in court that are a part of his request for a judicial review into the board's decision.

The documents include a 31-page code of conduct complaint signed by another trustee whose name is redacted. However, they're identified elsewhere in the filing as trustee Laurie Tremble.

The complaint claims Ramsay violated the code of conduct through various comments, social media posts, and public positions after the board's decision to stop a teacher's presentation about the age-appropriateness of library materials. It also claims he violated the code through comments made about the school board's actions on other issues.

The complaint calls some of Ramsay's actions, "unprofessional, demeaning, and damaging" t the board.

Ramsay argues the board hasn't disclosed specifics on how he beached the code and hasn't acknowledged his right to freedom of expression.

CTV News has not independently obtained the court documents.

"The Trustee Code of Conduct was unanimously adopted by, and applies equally to, all Trustees," said board chair Scott Piatkowski in a statement to CTV News. "I'm disappointed that a Trustee who chose to breach it is also choosing to share information publicly that all Trustees are required to keep confidential. I'm equally troubled that the actions of this Trustee continue to subject the Board to unnecessary legal expenses."

Trustee Laurie Tremble did not reply to CTV News' request for a response. Both Tremble and Piatkowski are running for re-election.

Ramsay believes his request will be taken up in divisional court sometime in the new year.