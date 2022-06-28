WRDSB trustee to remain barred from meetings until end of September

The decision to not allow a WRDSB trustee in board meetings until Sept. 30 remains.

Trustees stood by their decision during a Monday meeting when the revisited a vote to determine if Mike Ramsay breached the code of conduct following a complaint in late February.

Ramsay was allowed to join in part for the Monday meeting after asking for reconsideration, but he wasn't allowed to participate.

Two thirds of the trustees voted to confirm the earlier decision and not have it revoked.

"We will say goodbye to legal counsel and trustee Ramsay who is not entitled to attend the rest of tonight's board meeting," said WRDSB Chair Scott Piatkowski following the vote.

The board has refused to release the original complaint against the trustee. Ramsay told CTV News it involves a number of his Twitter interactions.