WRDSB trustees recommend masks be worn in schools

Trustees for Waterloo region's public school board have decided to formally recommend masks be worn in schools, but the vote wasn't unanimous.

The 8-3 vote in favour of the recommendation was made at a Monday night meeting.

While masks will still be optional for staff and students, trustees say they hope the recommendation will reduce the spread of illness.

"I don't want people who don't wear a mask to feel uncomfortable," said trustee Marie Snyder, who brought the motion forward at the Nov. 28 meeting. "What I'm hearing from parents is the kids who want to wear a mask aren't feeling like that's a possibility, so I don't want it to be a repeated request or harassment."

Delegates who spoke at the Monday meeting said the mask discussion should be had between families and that the recommendation might cause confusion.

"We hear what we need to hear from society, from public health," said delegate Cristina Fernandes. "I don't think it's necessary. I think the biggest concern is the interpretation. I want to know what the minimum is going to be of this encouragement."

Trustees Mike Ramsay, Cindy Watson and Bill Cody were the three who voted against the recommendation.

"I think the concerns that the delegation spoke about, they just want to make sure students don't feel any pressure to wear a mask if they don't want to wear a mask," said Watson. "Given that the ministry hasn't given a mandate to school boards, parents just want to make sure their children have a choice."

The board plans to implement other measures in the New Year such as putting CO2 monitors in classrooms to monitor air quality.

SCHOOL BOARD PROVIDES UPDATE

On Tuesday, WRDSB said the health and well-being of students and staff continue to be a top priority.

“As to what will take place at a school level, we will have posters on entrances about masking, will provide public health guidelines and resources, and provide an environment where mask use is supported,” a spokesperson for the school board told CTV News Kitchener via email.

The school board will continue to have masks available at schools for anyone who wants to wear one.

An update from the school board Tuesday afternoon said families, students, and staff are also invited to provide and wear their own masks to school, should they choose.

“As RSV, influenza and COVID-19 continue to spread across the region, protecting the health and well-being of students and staff continues to be our top priority. One of the ways we can all help reduce the spread of viruses within our schools and workplaces is by wearing a mask,” the update said.