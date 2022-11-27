Wreath workshop held at Kitchener Market
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Some Kitchener Market goers were feeling extra festive on Saturday.
A wreath workshop was held by the Kitchener flower and gift shop Harp and Fin.
Participants learned the basics and were able to get creative with their holiday displays.
"We're using a mix of real greenery that we're going to glue and wire to the wreath to give it a lot of structure," said Ainsley Poirier-Craig of Harp and Fin. "If you live in a neighbourhood that's really windy, it holds that structure and it doesn't fall apart.
"The nice thing about these wreathes is that you can pull these items off and reuse it seasonally as you wish."
