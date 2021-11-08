Wreaths to be laid at Alta. legislature grounds in honour of Indigenous vets

Indigenous Canadian veterans will be honoured in a ceremony in Edmonton on Monday.

Nov. 8 is National Aboriginal Veterans Day in Canada.

The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Aboriginal Veterans Memorial at the Alberta legislature at 10 a.m.

Leduc-Beaumont MLA Brad Rutherford, who also serves as the province's military liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces, will attend alongside Elder Elsie Paul and Indigenous veteran Wally Sinclair.

Watch the ceremony live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.