Wreckage found of plane that disappeared in Ontario with Alberta men onboard, police say
The wreckage of a small plane that disappeared last month in northern Ontario with two men aboard has been located in Lake Superior Provincial Park.
Ontario Provincial Police say in a news release that one of their helicopters, along with a civilian helicopter, were conducting follow-up searches for the missing Piper Comanche on Saturday when the civilian chopper spotted the crash site near Old Woman Bay.
Det. Const. Trevor Tremblay says it appears the bodies of the two occupants — John Fehr and Brian Slingerland — have been located in the wreckage but their identities still need to be confirmed.
Tremblay says the families of both men, who were from Alberta, have been notified of the discovery.
Police say the plane was flying from Delhi, Ont. to Marathon, Ont. on April 14 when it disappeared from radar near Red Rock Lake.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted a lengthy aerial search at the time, but it was hampered by poor weather and deep snow.
Tremblay says a Transportation Safety Board team has arrived at the site and will continue with their investigation Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2022
