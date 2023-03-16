Wrestling returns to the Calgary Stampede this summer
Wrestling is returning to the Calgary Stampede in a big way this summer.
All Elite Wrestling otherwise known as AEW, is holding a summer cross-Canada tour and its final show will be live at the Saddledome on July 15.
Thanks to the Hart family and Stampede Wrestling, Calgary is an iconic wrestling city and for many of the AEW wrestlers, it will be their first taste of performing at the Saddledome, especially during the Calgary Stampede.
"The year of 2020 brought a lot of challenges and one of them was a long, long delay of getting into the great market of Canada," said wrestler Jon Moxley. "And finally being able to come in here and perform for these amazing fans all across the country of Canada – some of the most passionate fans in the world.
"We're extra, extra excited to finally break across that border for good."
Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m.
You can also watch all the AEW action each week on TSN or the TSN app.
