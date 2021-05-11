Windsor Regional Hospital applies for 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Detroit

Windsor Regional Hospital continues their fight to access available emergency COVID-19 supplies from Detroit.

President and CEO, David Musyj, says on Monday the hospital requested 600,000 doses through the Special Access Program (SAM) which allows practitioners to request access to drugs that are unavailable for sale in Canada.

The application is now in the hands of Health Canada.

"We're going to try everything. So if we can't bring the people over to the vaccine, then let's bring the vaccine over to the people, that's our approach," tells Musyj to AM800 News. "It looks from the reading of this that we fit, this request should fit within the four corners of the special access program."

Mayor Drew Dilkens pleased with the application tweeting about Canada’s vaccine shortage while Windsor’s U.S. neighbours, only 2km away, have an abundant supply.

“We’ve tried all angles to allow Canadians to cross into Michigan for vaccination without needing to quarantine for two weeks upon their return to Canada,” says Dilkens. “That hasn’t worked. “Getting Windsor residents vaccinated is our number one priority.”