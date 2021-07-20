WRH cardiac cath lab to remain closed until August
Windsor Regional Hospital says the cardiac catheterization lab at the Ouellette Campus will remain closed until at least the end of this month.
The lab is for patients who require medical intervention as a result of heart attacks on an emergent basis, as well as for elective angiograms and angioplasties for outpatients.
The lab was closed on Friday after flooding impacted the sub-basement and basement area where the Cath Lab area and equipment is located.
A video of some of the flood issues today at WRH can be viewed here. pic.twitter.com/JUMrhC3RCA— Windsor Regional Hospital (@WRHospital) July 16, 2021
“Any emergency and/or in-patients who would normally receive treatment at the Cath Lab will be diverted to other hospitals outside of our region,” according to a statement from the hospital.
Roughly 40 patients scheduled for non-emergent Cath Lab procedures in the month of July are being notified. Based on historical numbers, we anticipate as many as 50 inpatients as well as 12 emergency cases would need to be transferred to centres in Detroit and London during the month of July.
