WRH expects boost in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. Here’s where to go

Windsor Regional Hospital officials are sending out reminders to the community as they expect more interest in both vaccinations and COVID-19 testing due to the provincial government’s announcement on vaccine passports.

WRH’s Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre, its Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre and the newly opened Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment (PUMA) Clinic at Met Campus are all open throughout this Labour Day weekend, including the Monday holiday.

Reminders for the public on where and when to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and where and when to get a COVID-19 test:

COVID-19 vaccinations:

For those seeking vaccinations for either a first dose or second dose (if 28 days from the first dose) can walk in to the Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre, or book an appointment online between 8 am and 3:15 pm, seven days a week. Walk-ins ARE available and same day and next day appointments are most often available to be scheduled; you can book in advance online to ensure a specific time through wevax.ca. COVID-19 vaccinations are also available in the community at numerous locations. Please go to https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locationsto book one most convenient to you.

COVID-19 testing at WRH for symptomatic individuals:

Based on the Ontario Government's current COVID-19 testing guidelines, we are assessing individuals for COVID-19 testing based on the following:

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19

Their public health unit or the COVID Alert app notifies them that they have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus

They live or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified by the local public health unit

They are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative as determined by the Ministry of Health in partnership with other ministries. (Targeted testing populations may change from time to time and individuals should confirm eligibility with their health care provider before seeking testing.)

WRH has a recently opened COVID-19 Assessment Centre for youth, and a long-standing COVID-19 Assessment Centre for all symptomatic individuals.

COVID-19 testing for youth 17 and Under at WRH Met Campus:

The Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment (PUMA) Clinic is seven days a week from noon until 8 pm., offering COVID-19 testing, urgent care medical assessment based on potential COVID-19 symptoms and, where appropriate, COVID-19 vaccinations using the approved Pfizer vaccine for those born in 2009 or later.

The clinic is available by appointment only at wrh.on.ca/OnlineBooking. (Please note: Internet Explorer is not a supported browser for the online booking tool).

Go here for more information: https://www.wrh.on.ca/PUMA.

COVID-19 testing –Ages 18 and Up:

WRH Ouellette Campus Testing for symptomatic adults ages 18 and up at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre –open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week–remains by appointment only. In order to schedule a COVID-19 assessment appointment, you can go online to https://www.wrh.on.ca/OnlineBooking on your mobile device or computer (using Safari or Chrome) and select a certain date/time for your appointment or by “first available time.”

Please have your health card in hand when booking on-line or calling in to 519-973-4443. Same day and next day appointments are generally available and we will further increase staff resources if necessary to accommodate higher demand to ensure same and next day testing remains available.

Community Symptomatic COVID-19 Testing:

Medical Laboratories of Windsor have locations in Windsor, Lasalle and Leamington and soon Tecumseh for SYMPTOMATIC COVID-19 testing free of charge. This is by appointment only at https://medlabsofwindsor.com/non-travel-covid-testing/ or by calling 519-258-1991.

Pharmacy testing information:

Ontarians can get tested for COVID-19 at local pharmacies if they are:

Not showing symptoms AND

Eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative as determined by the Ministry of Health, in partnership with other ministries

Individuals who are eligible according to Ontario's testing guidance and do not have symptoms of COVID-19 are able to schedule a visit at a participating pharmacy for publicly-funded testing with or without a valid Ontario Health Card.

Erie Shores HealthCare – Assessments in Leamington:

The Erie Shores HealthCare COVID-19 Assessment Centre offers symptomatic testing 7-days a week, including holidays, for residents in Essex County and surrounding areas. Book an appointment today by clicking this link: https://erieshoreshealthcare.ca/covidtestappointment.

Testing for international travel For those seeking COVID-19 tests prior to international travel, please go to one of the following links for locations in Windsor-Essex which provide tests for this purpose:

Medical Laboratories of Windsor

Audacia Bioscience

Travel Health Windsor

Safe Travels COVID-19 Testing Centre

Testing at Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC):

The SOAHAC is offering COVID-19 screening and testing by appointment only to First Nation, Métis, and Inuit (FNMI) community members in Windsor. You do not need to be a SOAHAC client to be tested. Schedule an appointment by calling 519-916-1755. Location:1405 Tecumseh Road West, Windsor.

Not sure if you need a test?

Take a self-assessment here: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/self-assessment/.

Looking for Rapid Testing for your Workplace?

Information about the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce StaySafe Rapid Testing Program can be found here: https://www.windsoressexchamber.org/covid-19-information-and-updates/.