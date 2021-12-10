WRH officials discuss number of patients in ICU

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) is reporting seven patients in its ICU due to COVID-19.

“Even in the first wave of COVID, the people that we saw in ICU predominately had underlying risk factors,” said Karen Riddell, chief nursing executive.

There are four unvaccinated patients, one partially vaccinated and two fully vaccinated patients.

Riddell says those that are fully vaccinated have underlying conditions, which could include auto immune suppressive drugs.

“They might have underlying lung disease, heart disease, so any insult to the body obviously they’re already at risk,” said Riddell.

But the numbers don’t tell the entire story, according to Chief of Staff, Dr. Wassim Saad.

“These numbers are not equivalent. Five vaccinated and five unvaccinated in ICU is not equal.”

Saad says the number of patients who are vaccinated are drawn from a larger proportion of the population.

“Those five ICU patients are coming from 320,000 people. The five that aren’t vaccinated are being drawn from 50,000. So those proportions are clearly not the same,” he said.

WRH is calling for better access to rapid antigen tests to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

“We’ve seen it for the last four months, we’ve been using this with our own staff and families and it has prevented spread in the families, the community back to the hospital,” said CEO, David Musyj.

But Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, questions its efficiency.

“It is 67 per cent sensitive. I think that’s the number we’re working with. One could reasonably infer that a test done at the hospital by trained professional is probably going be done in a better fashion to give the right result,” he said.