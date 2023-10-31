WRH working on plan for patients undergoing radiation care amid cyberattack

As Windsor Regional Hospital continues to be affected by IT issues caused by a recent cyberattack, officials say they are working to transfer current patients who are in need of radiation care.

A statement regarding cancer centre patient treatment at WRH was released Tuesday, stating the hospital has been working with IT experts and radiation treatment platform providers to implement a “safe and reliable service to operate the radiation machines while we are addressing global IT issues caused by the cyberattack.”

The hospital said, in the meantime, it is working with Ontario Health and other cancer centre organizations to transfer patients’ current care, as well as address any new referrals for radiation.

Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital have been experiencing IT outages since Oct. 23 as the hospitals’ shared service provider, TransForm, fell victim to a cyberattack.

As a result, affected hospitals had to postpone and reschedule a number of surgeries and appointments.

According to hospital officials, patients in need of chemotherapy and related services are being treated both within WRH and plans are established to access additional capacity in other centres.

“WRH fully appreciates the stress this is causing to our patients and we are trying our best to accommodate their current clinical needs while working on an immediate solution. Financial support is available for travel and accommodation costs,” the update said.