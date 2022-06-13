WRHA hosting town hall, calling for feedback on new strategic plan

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) wants you to weigh in at an upcoming town hall before it crafts its next strategic plan.

The health authority is hosting the virtual event Tuesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It has also opened up an online survey to the public.

The organization said the purpose of both is to get input from Winnipeggers in order to create the organization’s new strategic plan.

WRHA CEO Mike Nader said it is important for folks to weigh in, as the health-care system is a shared resource.

“It's an asset that we all will count on, and the strategic plan will serve as our true north for the coming years,” he said.

The health authority’s current strategic plan ended in 2021. In crafting the new blueprint, Nader said the WRHA is focused on ‘key deliverables,’ and how it can improve.

“We’re looking to hear the experiences that people have been having with our health-care system - the good, the bad, and the ugly as we progress,” he said.

“All of the input that we have been receiving will go into the strategic plan in terms of establishing those five-year strategic directions, those big dog goals that we're looking to be improving.”

In addition to getting feedback from the public, the authority has also gotten input from the city, the Winnipeg Police Service and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

A link to the survey, as well as details on how to register for the town hall, can be found on the WRHA’s website.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dubé