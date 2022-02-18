Wrong direction crash results in one death, serious injuries: Manitoba RCMP
A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7 involving a truck travelling in the wrong lane has resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man, and sent five people to hospital with serious injuries.
According to Stonewall RCMP, officers received a report of a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane of traffic on the highway, and started patrolling the area.
A few minutes later, a 911 call came in, reporting a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 7 near Highway 323.
RCMP said the initial investigation found a white truck travelling south in the northbound lane on Highway 7 hit a vehicle that was heading north, which caused a chain reaction crash. In total, three vehicles heading north and the white truck were involved in the crash.
The driver of the white truck, a 66-year-old man from Peguis First Nation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 64-year-old man from Fisher River Cree Nation was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said he was driving one of the other vehicles involved in the crash.
Three adults and a child from the other vehicles involved were also hospitalized with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
