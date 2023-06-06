Wrong turn into Canada lands U.S. driver in jail for stolen vehicle

A wrong turn landed a U.S. driver in jail after she accidentally ended up on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls and officers discovered she was in a stolen car.

A 24-year-old driver made the wrong turn on the Rainbow Bridge that borders Canada and the United States on Monday.

When she unintentionally crossed into the northern country, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) refused her entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers then escorted the driver and vehicle to a secondary inspection area for an examination.

During the inspection, the vehicle identification number (VIN) revealed the car had been reported stolen from the Buffalo Airport.

Record checks showed there was an active warrant out on the driver about three hours southeast of Niagara Falls in Broome County, northwest of New York City.

The vehicle, a 2022 Honda HRV with an estimated value of $29,000, and the driver were turned over to New York State Police.

“Our close relationships with other law enforcement agencies plays a key role in our ability to help prevent criminal activity at the border,” Acting Area Port Director Dawn Caltagirone said in a release on Tuesday.