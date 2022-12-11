Wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Toronto leaves two drivers dead: OPP

Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way, head-on collision on Highway 401 in Toronto early Sunday morning.

The OPP said the crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound collector lanes west of Bayview Avenue when a driver travelling in the opposite direction collided head on with another vehicle.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the 35-year-old woman from Mississauga who was driving the wrong way, as well as a 53-year-old man from Angus, Ont., were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is an absolutely tragic situation,” he said in a video posted to Twitter Sunday morning. “The investigation is ongoing and will continue. We're in the process of notifying family as well of this horrific news.”

Fatal crash: Wrong way vehicle, #Hwy401/Bayview. Westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes collided with an SUV, both drivers pronounced deceased at the scene. EB collectors closed between Yonge St and Bayview. Call #TorontoOPP at 416-235-4981 if you have #DashCam or can assist. pic.twitter.com/AvbE4Z94v2

Schmidt said police are looking to determine if weather or poor visibility played a factor in the crash.

The eastbound collector lanes approaching Bayview Avenue were closed due the collision, but have since reopened.