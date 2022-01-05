Wrong way driver causes head-on crash on Hwy 400 in Springwater Township

Police closed a section of Highway 400 through Springwater Township Tuesday evening for a serious head-on collision.

According to provincial police, a vehicle travelling north in the southbound lanes on Highway 400 struck another motorist just north of Horseshoe Valley Road.

Police say they started receiving calls about the wrong-way driver shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers say the driver was arrested for allegedly being impaired.

Simcoe County paramedics attended the crash scene and took the driver to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. There is no word on any other injuries.

Police reopened the area several hours later.

Provincial police say the investigation is ongoing and are encouraging witnesses to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.