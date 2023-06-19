WRPS arrest suspicious man painting motorcycle, licence plate

Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested after officers received reports of a suspicious person painting a motorcycle and licence plate.

Police said the report came in around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday in the Main Street area of Cambridge.

“Officers arrived and determined that both the motorcycle and licence plate attached to it had both been reported stolen,” police said in a news release.

Police said officers also seized a stolen driver’s licence, suspected hydromorphone and two prohibited weapons.