WRPS arrest two people in connection to grandparent scams
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people they believe were involved in two separate grandparent scams.
According to a news release sent out on Monday, a 90-year-old victim was defrauded of $8,000 on Jan. 12 after receiving a call advising that their grandson was in jail and money had to be sent to grant him bail.
Police said a man attended the residence of the 90-year-old woman and obtained the money before leaving.
A short time later, the victim was contacted again and was advised that an additional $9,000 was required to bail out her grandson. The victim did not pay this money, and police were contacted.
Then on Jan. 16, a similar situation happened. Police said a 79-year-old man was the victim of attempted fraud. The suspects allegedly contacted him, saying he needed to pay $9,000 to have his grandson released from jail.
The victim called police.
Police responded and found a man and woman approaching the 79-year-old’s Cambridge home.
Police arrested the pair and said the two were connected to the fraud incident that occurred on Jan. 12.
A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Quebec, were charged with fraud over $5,000.
-
School bus, 3 SUVs involved in northwest Calgary crash Tuesday afternoonEmergency crews scrambled to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus during the afternoon rush on Tuesday.
-
Play Euchre for prizes at Georgian's Last ClassA competitive game of euchre to help out the Glowing Hearts Charity will be held at the Last Class at Georgian College Barrie Campus in ‘J’ Building or Student Life Centre.
-
-
Slowing inflation rate hard to notice at grocery store check-outs: ConsumersWhile pleased to see inflation slowing, some shoppers still aren’t seeing any relief on their grocery bills.
-
P.E.I. pharmacare plan a test for national model: Federal health ministerPoliticians and officials filled a Cornwall, P.E.I., pharmacy Tuesday as the federal health minister announced 61 medications had been added to the list of drugs covered by P.E.I.’s. pharmacare since December.
-
Furry Friends opens its doors in honour of Betty White's birthdayWhile she may be gone, the legacy of Betty White is far from forgotten.
-
'We are seeing a paradigm shift': New report highlights health concerns linked to alcoholNew guidelines published by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are cautioning Canadians on how alcohol consumption can lead to serious health risks.
-
'A really big deal': UBC at risk of losing eye doctor training programBritish Columbia’s only program that trains eye surgeons is at risk of losing its ability to prepare more specialist doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
Pop-up dog parks coming to Edmonton this springThe City of Edmonton is looking to better use the city's green spaces by making more parks pet-friendly.