WRPS arrest two people in connection to grandparent scams

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people they believe were involved in two separate grandparent scams.

According to a news release sent out on Monday, a 90-year-old victim was defrauded of $8,000 on Jan. 12 after receiving a call advising that their grandson was in jail and money had to be sent to grant him bail.

Police said a man attended the residence of the 90-year-old woman and obtained the money before leaving.

A short time later, the victim was contacted again and was advised that an additional $9,000 was required to bail out her grandson. The victim did not pay this money, and police were contacted.

Then on Jan. 16, a similar situation happened. Police said a 79-year-old man was the victim of attempted fraud. The suspects allegedly contacted him, saying he needed to pay $9,000 to have his grandson released from jail.

The victim called police.

Police responded and found a man and woman approaching the 79-year-old’s Cambridge home.

Police arrested the pair and said the two were connected to the fraud incident that occurred on Jan. 12.

A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Quebec, were charged with fraud over $5,000.