iHeartRadio

WRPS canine unit helps track down suspect in Kitchener robbery

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service's Canine Unit helped track down a suspect allegedly involved in a Kitchener robbery on Monday.

According to police, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on August 1, police responded to a business in the area of Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road for reports of a robbery.

They said a man pulled out a box cutter when he was confronted by a store employee for attempting to leave without paying for merchandise.

The man fled the area and was later located by members of the canine unit.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Robbery
  • Possession of stolen goods under $5,000
  • Two counts of possession of stolen credit cards
  • Possession of suspected fentanyl
12