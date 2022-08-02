WRPS canine unit helps track down suspect in Kitchener robbery
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
The Waterloo Regional Police Service's Canine Unit helped track down a suspect allegedly involved in a Kitchener robbery on Monday.
According to police, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on August 1, police responded to a business in the area of Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road for reports of a robbery.
They said a man pulled out a box cutter when he was confronted by a store employee for attempting to leave without paying for merchandise.
The man fled the area and was later located by members of the canine unit.
A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Robbery
- Possession of stolen goods under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of stolen credit cards
- Possession of suspected fentanyl
