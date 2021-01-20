The Waterloo Regional Police Service is celebrating its first sworn officer to wear a turban during his duties.

According to a news release, Const. Harpreet Singh has always wanted to be a police officer.

Born and raised in India, he held a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering before he moved to Canada in 2015. He then went on to study at Conestoga College, where he got a post-grad diploma in Product Quality Engineering and a certificate as a Welding Technician.

He said policing was an opportunity to make a difference in his community.

"I wanted a profession that could provide me an opportunity to uplift others, fulfill my passion, and make my family and community proud," he's quoted in the news release.

Singh is also a nutrition coach and certified personal fitness trainer who has competed in natural physique and bodybuilding competitions. He joined the service in 2019 and became the first sworn member to wear a WRPS turban while on duty.

"Turbans are an important part of the Sikh identity," he explained.

"It is an article of faith that represents equality, honour, self-respect, courage, spirituality, and piety. I am grateful that I get to tie a blue turban as a police officer."

He called the support from the police service "overwhelming."

Singh was recently awarded a Mississauga-Brampton-Caledon volunteer award for his passion for helping others and serving the public.

