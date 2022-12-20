WRPS charge Kitchener man with making, distributing child pornography

Waterloo regional police have charged a 47-year-old Kitchener man with several child pornography-related charges, including making child pornography.

On Tuesday, police said officers arrested the 47-year-old Kitchener man and identified a child victim.

Police said in August 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began an online probe into child pornography.

A person of interest was identified in Waterloo Region and the FBI and WRPS’ Internet Child Exploitation Team began a joint investigation, police said.

On Dec. 19, police conducted a search warrant at a residence in Kitchener.

The man has been charged with voyeurism, making child pornography, distributing child pornography, and possessing child pornography.

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.