WRPS Chief reveals more details about stolen vehicle incident where officer fired gun

New details have emerged about a Monday morning incident on Grovehill Crescent in Kitchener where a Waterloo regional police officer fired his gun.

Speaking at a Waterloo Region Police Services board meeting Wednesday, chief Bryan Larkin said police were initially called to the area about a suspicious vehicle.

"Two patrol officers did attend, they did confirm that the vehicle was stolen, they began the investigation," he said.

Larkin said officers found two people sleeping inside the stolen vehicle, including a man in the driver's seat and a female passenger.

"They were unable to get their attention, unable to actually connect with them," he said. "One of the officers, in the interest of community safety, did break a window to gain access which did startle and wake the occupants of the stolen vehicle."

Exactly what happened next is being looked into by Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit.

On Monday, Waterloo regional police said the driver drove directly toward one of the officers, leading to the shots being fired.

"One of the officers involved did discharge their service firearm another officer then actually did commence a suspect apprehension pursuit which was terminated in the interest of community safety," Larkin said.

The stolen vehicle was later found burned out by the West Grey police service in the village of Neustadt.

The two suspects are still on the lam. Waterloo regional police are working on a description.

Larkin called the incident both traumatic and serious, especially after the death of a Toronto police officer just last week.

"These are split-second decisions that are made by officers," he said.