WRPS investigate crashes in Elmira and Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have enforced two road closures following separate collisions in Elmira and Waterloo.

Details are limited at this time but around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police tweeted that there was a crash at First Street East and Arthur Street South in Elmira.

The crash involved a heavily damaged black car and an SUV. The side of the car looked to have been torn off, while the SUV appeared to have some front end damage.

There was no word on injuries or charges.

Police said there was also a collision in Waterloo at University Avenue West and Phillip Street.

More to come…

