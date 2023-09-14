WRPS investigate crashes in Elmira and Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have enforced two road closures following separate collisions in Elmira and Waterloo.
Details are limited at this time but around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police tweeted that there was a crash at First Street East and Arthur Street South in Elmira.
The crash involved a heavily damaged black car and an SUV. The side of the car looked to have been torn off, while the SUV appeared to have some front end damage.
There was no word on injuries or charges.
Police said there was also a collision in Waterloo at University Avenue West and Phillip Street.
More to come…
COLLISION INVESTIGATION:
Currently on scene of two collisions.
1. First Street East and Arthur Street South.
2. University Avenue West and Phillip Street.
Expect delays in the area. Please avoid. pic.twitter.com/3PKzt9AewA
-
Here’s the recipe from Emily Richard’s breakfast for dinner on the grillBreakfast for dinner on the grill is a grand idea!
-
Tougher financial times, influx of newcomers lead to increased demand for Edmonton sports assistanceThere's been a sharp increase in the number of Edmonton families needing help to get their children into sports programs.
-
'They're not looking at the unintended consequences': Study highlights concerning toxins found in paper strawsThe owner of a Vancouver-based compostable packaging business says she's warned government officials for years about the dangers of paper products.
-
London’s Muslim community steps up with aid for Morocco and LibyaLondon, Ont.’s Muslim community is stepping up to help provide relief for those devastated by the recent earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.
-
'Brings us closer': Chinatown leaders look ahead after triple stabbingThe Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is gearing up for its upcoming Mid-Autumn Moon festivities at the end of the month.
-
City ripping out brand new asphalt boulevards to replace with grassCity engineers may soon realize that the grass isn’t always greener— particularly when it requires redoing work that was already completed.
-
Alberta singer-songwriter Hailey Benedict named Sirius-XM Top of the Country winnerA former guest on CTV News Calgary back in July took home a pretty significant musical honour Thursday night.
-
BCCOS investigating 7th coyote attack in Mission in just over 24 hoursConservation officials are warning people in Mission to remain vigilant after a seventh person was bitten by a coyote in the city Friday morning.
-
Parents of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni reject apology from man responsible for killing their sonA sentencing hearing was held Friday for the man responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy who was given a large amount of drugs at a skate park four years ago.