WRPS investigate several stabbings hours apart in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating three reported stabbings that took place hours apart in Kitchener between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Police said at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, they received reports of a physical altercation between two groups of people in the area of Apple Ridge Drive. One person was stabbed and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an address on Lancaster Street West for reports of a stabbing. A 16-year-old female was found with minor injuries. Another female youth from Waterloo was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

At approximately 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a residence on Holborn Drive for a reported stabbing at a house party. An unidentified victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Police have not confirmed the extent of the victim's injuries. A Kitchener man was arrested and held for a bail hearing on weapons and assault charges.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on either of the three incidents is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers are 1-800-222-8477.

