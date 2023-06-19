WRPS investigate theft report in Cambridge
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Waterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
According to police, an unknown person went into a business in the area of Christopher Drive on Saturday and allegedly stole an employee’s personal property.
Police said they are looking to identify and speak with the person in the photo.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
