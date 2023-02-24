WRPS investigate two convenience store robberies believed to be connected

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating two alleged convenience store robberies that took place on the same day in North Dumfries and Woolwich townships.

Police said in a news release that the first incident happened at 7:55 p.m. on Thursday. Police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and New Dundee Road in North Dumfries Township. Police said an unknown man entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the store employee. The man then fled the store.

Just over an hour later, police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township. An unknown man entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the store employee, according to WRPS. Once again, the man fled the store.

In both cases, the employees did not report any physical injuries.

The suspect in both incidents were described and a white man, approximately 5’10”, with an average build.

Police believe the two incidents are connected and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual involved included in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.