WRPS investigating early morning stabbing in Waterloo
Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in Waterloo's north end early Saturday morning.
In a news release, Waterloo regional police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Davenport Road and Baffin Place around 3:50 a.m.
Reports indicate several individuals were involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in one male being stabbed.
The victim was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing by members of the WRPS General Investigations Unit and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
