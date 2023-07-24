WRPS investigating report of prowler in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a prowler in the area of Spadina Road West and Van Camp Avenue in Kitchener.

Police said on Monday, around 5:20 a.m., officers received a report of an unknown man on a rooftop who appeared to be looking into the window of a residence.

Police said the man was last seen on Garden Avenue.

He is described as White, around 40 years old, with an average build and was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.