WRPS investigating report of sexual assault in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a report of a sexual assault in the area of Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.
According to a news release from WRPS, a woman reported she was walking on Wilson Avenue when a man she didn’t know approached her at around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the man assaulted the 26-year-old victim before he ran away towards a nearby trail.
There were no physical injuries reported.
The suspect has been described as a South Asian man, approximately 30-years-old, 5'8", with a skinny build, and black hair. Police said the man was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
