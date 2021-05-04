WRPS joins 'sign war'; challenges local fire departments and paramedics

Waterloo regional police are hoping to score some doughnuts as they wade into the "sign war" waging across southern Ontario.

In April, the Speedy Glass in Listowel challenged the Dairy Queen down the street. More and more businesses and community groups have joined in on the fun, including the Inn of Waterloo and now the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

“Hey @DairyQueen, forget the ice cream ��

Got any donuts?”



We just had to do our part to bring a smile to @RegionWaterloo during the #Signwar.



Over to you @Waterloo_Fire, @KitchFire, @cambridgefd, @ROWParamedics �� pic.twitter.com/PcQtvMiG9x

WRPS tweeted their sign on Tuesday morning, asking Dairy Queen if they had any doughnuts available. In the tweet, they challenged the fire departments in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge, along with Region of Waterloo Paramedics.